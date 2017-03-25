CANBERRA, Australia - Australia is close to resettling the 12,000 refugees from the war in Syria and Iraq it promised to urgently take more than a year ago, an official said on Wednesday.All ...
South China Sea on agendaDuring his five-day visit, Li is expected to encourage Australian companies to join China's "Belt and Road" initiative, a series of infrastructure projects ...
Dharamsala [India], Mar.24 (ANI): The Australian cricket team on Friday visited Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at his adopted home in McLeod Ganj before the training session.Lama was seen ...
Johannesburg [South Africa], Mar.24 (ANI): Australian controversial tennis player Bernard Tomic has pulled out of the Miami Open due to a back injury.Tomic was due to face Kazakh qualifier Mikhail Ku ...
Sydney - A teenage boy pleaded guilty on Friday to planning a terrorist attack at an Anzac Day service honouring Australian soldiers in Sydney, the latest in a series of cases involving radicalised yo ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - China is not militarizing the South China Sea, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, March 24, although he acknowledged that defense equipment on islands in the disputed waterway had be ...
Cape Town - The mind games between Mercedes and Ferrari continued in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel labelling the other team as the favourites.Alt ...
London - Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie is to join the Kent coaching staff at the start of the upcoming English season, the southeast county announced on Thursday.Gillespie, who as hea ...
Dharamsala [India], Mar.23 (ANI): As Virat Kohli continued to attract unwanted attention from the Australian media, his fellow team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara has come out in support of the Indian skipper ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Despite widespread popularity, most recently through its self-proclaimed brand endorser, U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter has not been able to display astounding financial su
Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney's 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the "real" and the computer-generated has become
